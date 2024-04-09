‘I’ll have to be honest with myself’ - Oriol Romeu makes admission about Barcelona future

Oriol Romeu has opened up about his season at Barcelona and whether he will stay at the club past the end of the current campaign.

The midfielder was brought back to Barca in the summer but has struggled to make an impact and has slipped down the pecking order.

Romeu admits it’s been a tough campaign and he’s not sure if he will continue at Barca.

“There have been moments in which I have had a bad time, like when I don’t enjoy playing. It has happened to me sometimes this year,” he told RAC1. ”I want to finish this season with good feelings. If I feel that next season I can enjoy playing here, I will go all out. But I will have to be honest with myself. “Next season we will evaluate and decide based on what we have on the table.”

There has been speculation already that Romeu could head back to Girona, and the midfielder knows he’s not done enough this season to warrant a starting spot.

“It has been difficult for me to overcome moments in which I have disappointed teammates or the coach,” he added. “You have to earn continuity, to be honest, I haven’t been able to show the coach that he could trust me one game and the other too.”

Barcelona are thought to be eager to bring in a new midfield pivot this summer which could ultimately see Romeu move on again.