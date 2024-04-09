‘It’s definitely me’ - Luis Enrique insists he represents Barcelona’s style more than Xavi

PSG boss Luis Enrique faced the press on Tuesday ahead of his team’s Champions League quarter-final tie with Barcelona.

Lucho was unsurprisingly asked about the prospect of facing Barca and came up with the assertion that he represents the club’s style more than any other manager.

“Without a doubt, it’s me. It’s not an opinion, look at the statistics, in terms of possession, chances, pressing, trophies… Others might have a different opinion, but it’s definitely me,” he told reporters.

The PSG boss was also asked if his knowledge of the club would help his team and also gave his verdict on facing Xavi.

“It’s a completely different game for me, but I’ve faced them before, both as a player and as a manager. My love story with Barcelona goes back many years, but my profession comes first,” he added. “I’ve known him as a teammate, as my player, but not as a coach. I know the club very well, but I don’t know whether it’ll be an advantage. “Nobody can say that this Barcelona team is weak, they are strong. They’re doing well going forward, they have good players, and they’re a club with a lot of experience, having already won five titles. It’s not easy, but I’m feeling motivated.”

Luis Enrique famously won the Champions League with Barca in 2015 as he led the team to treble glory. He’s now charged with trying to lead PSG to a first ever triumph in the competition.