Jorge Mendes plotting to send Ansu Fati to Atletico as part of Joao Felix deal with Barcelona

Super agent Jorge Mendes is working hard behind the scenes to find homes for lots of players ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Relevo, Mendes is trying to secure Felix another season at Barcelona and may have come up with a plan of how to do so.

Ansu Fati appears to be the solution, with the forward potentially set to join Atletico Madrid on loan in a deal that would also see Felix stay at Barca.

The report reckons this is a solution that could tick many boxes, but the only problem may be that Felix has a much higher valuation that Fati currently.

There’s a suggestion another player could be used in the deal, with Inigo Martinez’s name mentioned, or that Barca and Atletico could somehow work to find a financial arrangement.

Barcelona and Atletico would also need Fati to agree to the deal. The forward hasn’t had the best time on loan at Brighton but it’s not clear if he’d be happy to move to the Spanish capital.