Xavi offers classy response to Luis Enrique’s comments on Barcelona’s style

Paris Saint-Germain manager and Barcelona legend Luis Enrique turned a lot of heads on Tuesday after he said during a press conference that he represents the famous “Barça DNA” better than his former player and current Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernández.

It was a very interesting comment to make just 24 hours before their Champions League clash in the French capital, and it added even more spice to what is already a very anticipated match.

Xavi was naturally asked about Enrique’s comments in his own press conference, and he offered a classy response.

“I’ve seen it, that’s Luis Enrique. I know him very well, I have a great relationship with him. He has a team built to win the Champions League, we are facing a very difficult opponent and we are both looking for a similar style. “We can boast the Barça DNA, Luis Enrique, Pep (Guardiola) or (Mikel) Arteta. Tomorrow we’ll be looking for the same thing, from here on it’s up to the players to find the DNA that identifies us. “I’ve already said that we’re both looking for the same thing, maybe I’m a bit better than him in something or another, but we’re both looking for exactly the same thing. There is no more controversy”.

Xavi is basically saying “Lucho will be Lucho”, and Lucho definitely loves to create headlines whether on press conferences or on various streaming platforms. Xavi was never going to make a big deal out of those comments, but there’s no doubt he definitely wants to beat Luis Enrique and do it in style so he can show on the pitch which team really has the Barça DNA.

Student and master an all that.