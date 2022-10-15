This Week in Barça Atlètic: Small setback

Barcelona Atlètic suffered a second straight defeat in the Third Division away to Atlético Baleares last Sunday, but Rafa Márquez’s team continues to provide plenty of reasons for encouragement.

El resum de la derrota Atlético Baleares (3-2)



Así fue la derrota Atlético Baleares con alternativas en el marcador #ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/zxlUlvD3ti — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) October 10, 2022

The defense struggled, yes, but the attack continues to evolve and get better with every game. Last season’s team was slow and unimaginative, and had a lot of trouble scoring goals with regularity.

Against Baleares the Baby Blaugrana scored twice and created enough to get at least a draw or even win the game, and perhaps the biggest news coming out of this one was a first goal in the division for Victor Barberá, who has been tearing it up in the UEFA Youth League and is quickly becoming one of the most exciting youngsters the club has produced in a while.

Up next for Barça Atlètic is a Catalan derby against Sabadell at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, and they’ll be hoping to stop the losing streak and continue to get better. This is a very young team, so the ups and downs are very natural. But they’re playing good football, and this bodes well for their future this season.