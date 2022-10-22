This Week in Barça Atlètic: Big Setback

The month of October continues to be a rough one for Barça Atlètic as the Baby Blaugrana suffered their third consecutive loss in the Third Division and quickly dropped to 9th in the standings, but the defeat to Sabadell was even worse than the other two.

Primera derrota del filial blaugrana a l’Estadi Johan Cruyff!#ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tgn2SMW4CX — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) October 15, 2022

Not only was it the first home loss of the season, it exposed a few issues for Rafa Márquez’s young team. The team’s transition defense was terrible as Sabadell got everything they wanted on the counter, and it was the first time Barça truly struggled to create any meaningful offensive after the early goal by Victor Barberà.

Márquez said after the game that individual mistakes cost the team and there is enough character to turn things around, but their issues run a little deeper at the moment. There needs to be more urgency in the attacking play and much more concentration without the ball.

Rafa wants his team to press high, but they don’t defend with the right intensity and leave huge spaces in behind. Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas constantly found himself all alone with the opposing attackers, and the results were predictable.

A visit to relegation candidates Logroñés on Sunday all of a sudden becomes a crucial game. After a five-game unbeaten streak to start the season Barça have played badly and lost three in a row, and they need a good result to get back to the positivity from the first month of the campaign.

This team is very young and the ups and downs will be natural, but fighting for promotion is a must and picking up as many points early in the season is crucial. Time to get it right.