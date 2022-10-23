Rafa Marquez sends out strong message after Barcelona Atletic lose fourth straight match

Rafa Marquez has sent out a defiant message after seeing his Barcelona Atletic team slip to a fourth straight defeat.

The Mexican enjoyed a strong start to the season with three wins and two draws from his first five matches in charge but things have taken a turn for the worse.

Barca Atletic were thrashed 4-0 by Logrones on Sunday to make it four defeats in a row which led Marquez to react with a lengthy message on social media.

“There is no one else responsible for this losing streak but ME, I am convinced that hard work will help change this dynamic, Nobody said it would be easy,” he write. “In victories we will not be the best and in defeats we will not be the worst either “You are not a failure until you start blaming others for your mistakes.” John Wooden. “Playing the victim, complaining, looking for excuses and blame are the favorite resources of your mind to make you lower your arms, complain, give up and give up... until you fail.”

It’s certainly a strong message from Marquez that makes his feelings clear. Barca Atletic return to action in a week’s time with a home match against Cornella.