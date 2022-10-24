Dani Alves to start training with Barcelona Atletic - report

Dani Alves will reportedly start training with Barcelona Atletic next week in a bid to make the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The full-back returned to the club in January for a second stint but was released at the end of the campaign when his contract expired.

Alves then joined Mexican side Pumas but is now back in Barcelona and is expected to join up with Rafa Marquez’s side on Monday, according to Relevo.

The 39-year-old has already revealed how he’d been working out at the club and that looks set to continue.

Alves has been given permission to train with Barca Atletic but won’t play any matches. The idea is for him to be in top shape in case he is given the nod by Tite for the World Cup.

Barca also think that having the charismatic Brazilian around the place could be good for the club’s youngsters, particularly as they are on a poor run.

Marquez’s side started the season well but have lost their last four games in a row and were hammered 4-0 last time out by Logrones.