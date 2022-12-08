 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Victor Barbera scores stunner in Barcelona Atletic win

The teenager continues to impress

By Gill Clark
FC Internazionale U-19 v FC Barcelona U-19 - UEFA Youth League Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Victor Barbera has been catching the eye already this season and did so again on Wednesday by scoring the winner for Barcelona Atletic in a 1-0 victory over second placed Eldense.

It was some goal too by the 18-year-old. He received the ball just inside the penalty area and fired a wonderful effort across goal and into the top corner.

The goal was enough for Rafa Marquez’s side to take all three points and will enhance Barbera’s growing reputation.

Barbera scored a hat-trick in the Youth League for Juvenil A back in September and was also on target on his Barca Atletic full debut.

He also came up with this finish, to cap a great team move, just a couple of weeks ago.

Xavi has already had a look at Barbera in first-team training this season and he looks to have an exciting future ahead of him.

If he can keep on scoring goals like this for Marquez’s side then there’s a chance he may be rewarded with some first-team opportunities in the near future.

