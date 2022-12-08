WATCH: Victor Barbera scores stunner in Barcelona Atletic win

Victor Barbera has been catching the eye already this season and did so again on Wednesday by scoring the winner for Barcelona Atletic in a 1-0 victory over second placed Eldense.

It was some goal too by the 18-year-old. He received the ball just inside the penalty area and fired a wonderful effort across goal and into the top corner.

No diga gol, diga Víctor Barberá pic.twitter.com/AUPiOtasxQ — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) December 7, 2022

The goal was enough for Rafa Marquez’s side to take all three points and will enhance Barbera’s growing reputation.

Barbera scored a hat-trick in the Youth League for Juvenil A back in September and was also on target on his Barca Atletic full debut.

He also came up with this finish, to cap a great team move, just a couple of weeks ago.

An absolutely stunning goal from Barca Atletic. Goal! Victor Barbera. Made by Ilias Akhomach and Luismi Cruz. 1-2 pic.twitter.com/pp6iLFmfTZ — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) November 26, 2022

Xavi has already had a look at Barbera in first-team training this season and he looks to have an exciting future ahead of him.

If he can keep on scoring goals like this for Marquez’s side then there’s a chance he may be rewarded with some first-team opportunities in the near future.