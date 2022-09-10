Arnau Tenas named new Barcelona Atletic captain

Arnau Tenas has been named the new captain of Barcelona Atletic for the 2022-23 season.

The goalkeeper takes over the armband from Arnau Comas who left in the summer after 12 years at the club.

Barcelona have also confirmed that Alvaro Sanz, Alex Carbonell and Marc Casado are the other three captains who will share the responsibility with Comas.

Midfielder Sanz was one of the captains last season and made his first-team debut under Xavi in January against Real Mallorca. Carbonell is back at the club for a third time after six years away, while Casado was previously captain of Juvenil A.

Comas has already made it clear how proud he is to skipper the side. He said, “I always wear the badge on my chest, and now on my arm, as a culer it is a spectacular pride.”

Rafa Marquez’s side have started the season with four points from their opening two league games. Barca Atletic began with a 3-2 win over Castellon but were held to a 0-0 draw at Alcoyano last time out.