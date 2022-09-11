Juanda Fuentes scores stunner in Barcelona Atletic win

Barcelona Atletic secured a 2-0 win over Calahorra on Sunday to continue the team’s fine start to the new campaign under new coach Rafa Marquez.

The hosts needed goalkeeper, and new captain, Arnau Tenas to be in fine form in the early stages to preserve their clean sheet.

Tenas did superbly well to get down low and tip this shot aroun the post.

Barcelona then went in front just after the hour and it was a goal that was certainly worth waiting for.

Juanda Fuentes played a one-two on the edge of the box, went past a couple of defenders and then slammed a fierce shot past the goalkeeper.

Check it out below:

Golazo de Juan David Fuentes con el filial. Márquez le dio la oportunidad en el once como sustituto de Estanis y el colombiano aprovecha muy bien la oportunidad pic.twitter.com/UmZ1NsyWp3 #FCBMasia — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) September 11, 2022

Roberto Fernàndez doubled Barca’s lead on 77 minutes from the penalty spot to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Marquez’s men have two wins and a draw from their first three games and are the early table-toppers along with Real Murcia and Osasuna B.

Barca Atletic return to action on Sunday away at Amorebieta.