Pablo Torre set to make Barcelona Atletic debut

Pablo Torre is expected to make his Barcelona Atletic debut on Saturday against Murcia.

The teenager has yet to feature for Rafa Marquez’s side but it seems he will get his first minutes at the weekend.

Relevo are reporting that Torre will train with Barca Atletic tomorrow and then play for the team in their next fixture.

There has been plenty of debate at Barcelona over Torre’s role. He has been training with the first team but has only made one substitute appearance.

Xavi admitted before Barca’s win over Elche that the club were set to meet Torre for talks over his role but did make it clear the youngster needs minutes this season.

Torre had been linked with a move back to Racing on loan to enjoy some regular playing time and there had also been speculation he didn’t really fancy playing for Barca Atletic.

Yet it seems the teenager is now set to play for Barca Atletic in what will be his first start since joining the club over the summer from Racing.