Barcelona complete signing of Argentine teen Lucas Roman

The youngster will join Barca Atletic

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
CD Atletico Baleares v FC Barcelona B - Primera RFEF Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Argentina teenager Lucas Roman has been confirmed as a new signing for Barcelona Atletic in the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old joins from Argentine side Club Ferro Carril Oeste on a deal that runs until June 2026 and contains a buyout clause set at 400 million.

Barca describe Roman as a versatile, left-footer who can play “as a centre-forward, right winger or midfielder.”

Roman made his first-team debut last year and has gone on to score three goals in 27 games in the First Division.

The youngster has also played at youth level for the Argentina national team and worked with the one and only Javier Mascherano for the Under-20 team.

Here’s a glimpse of him in action at international level.

Former Barca youth coach Oscar Hernandez Romero, who works with Mascherano for Argentina, has offered a bit of insight into what the club can expect from Roman in an interview with Cadena SER.

“He is an interesting signing,” he said. ”A winger or attacking midfielder, he is a very fast, skilful player who has a great shot from outside the area.”

Welcome to Barcelona, Lucas Roman!

