Rafa Marquez sends warning to Barcelona Atletic ahead of mini-Clasico clash

Barcelona Atletic boss Rafa Marquez has sent a warning to his players ahead of the second leg of their promotion play-off clash against Real Madrid Castilla.

The Catalans head to the Spanish capital on Sunday for the second leg of their tie leading 4-2 from the first game at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Marquez is happy to have the advantage but knows Madrid are more than capable of turning the tie around.

“It’s a decisive match. We’re going with a slight advantage, but going with a two-goal lead is always very dangerous,” he said. “We’re not going to give up doing what we’ve been doing and competing with our game idea, having possession, creating offensive plays and hopefully we can score more goals. ”We want to widen the score and we won’t go to defend. They have the spirit to come back when they are behind on the scoreboard and that makes them more dangerous.”

The game kicks off on Sunday at 8pm local time. The winners will go on to the final and a fixture against either Eldense or Celta Vigo B.