All change at Barcelona Atletic as 13 players depart

Barcelona have confirmed major changes at Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic team with 13 players leaving after the expiration of their contracts.

It’s already been made know that promising talents such as Victor Barbera and Ilias Akhomach would leave at the end of the campaign after failing to renew their deals.

Barbera has already joined Club Brugge, while Ilias has been linked with clubs in Italy and in the Premier League.

Barcelona have now confirmed that the trio have been joined by Sergi Rosanas, Álex Zalaya, Alpha Diounkou, Moha Moukhliss, Roberto, Aranda, Román Vega, Álvaro Núnez, Luismi, Àlex Carbonell and Arnau Rafús.

It’s also worth nothing that Fabio Blanco has also moved on and signed for Villarreal.

Marquez’s side had a decent season last time out and made it to the play-offs. However, it all then went horribly wrong as they threw away a 4-2 lead to lose in the semi-finals to Real Madrid Castilla.