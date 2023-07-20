 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona Atletic announce two signings as Rafa Marquez rebuilds squad

Reinforcements have arrived

By Gill Clark
Barcelona Atletic have made a couple of moves in the transfer window by bringing in two players to add to Rafa Marquez’s options.

The Mexican has waved goodbye to 13 players this summer, meaning he’s in rebuild mode ahead of the new campaign.

Diego Percan has arrived on a two-year deal from Cultural Leonesa. The 21-year-old is a center-forward who has spoken of his delight at making the move.

“It’s a step forward in my career, I’m very excited because I’m coming to a club with a lot of history,” he told the club’s media.

Percan has been joined by Gerard Martin who has signed from UE Cornella. The left-back has also signed a two-year contract with Barcelona after passing a medical.

The two players are not the only signings Barca Atletic have made this summer. Mika Faye has also joined and is currently with the first-team squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

