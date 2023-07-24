Barcelona rip up Gustavo Maia’s contract after Brazilian fails to impress

Barcelona have confirmed that youngster Gustavo Maia has been released from his contract with the club and will head back to Brazil.

The foward arrived in 2020 for a fee of around 5 million euros in total but has failed to make an impression at the Camp Nou. Indeed he managed just eight games and a total of 283 minutes for Barca Atletic.

Acord amb per a la seva desvinculació del Club



Més informació: https://t.co/Y0ULyGA8ff#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/fMxf3A7206 — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) July 24, 2023

Barca have confirmed he’s been released and will now sign for Brazilian side Vila Nova FC.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Gustavo Maia for the release of the player. The Brazilian, who had a contract until June 30, 2025, puts an end to three seasons as a Blaugrana. “Maia arrived in Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from Sao Paulo and joined Barça Atlètic. After a first season as a Blaugrana player, the Brazilian player played on loan for a season and a half at Internacional de Porto Alegre in his country, until December 2022. Once the transfer ended, he played the other half season, also on loan, at Valencia Mestalla of the Second Federation. “The player will continue his career at Brazilian Vila Nova FC. The Club publicly expresses its gratitude to Gustavo Maia and wishes him luck and success in the future.”

Goodbye and good luck, Gustavo Maia!