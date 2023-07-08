Lamine Yamal one of ten Barcelona youngsters Xavi will check on during pre-season

Barcelona manager Xavi is set to check on a host of youngsters when the team return for pre-season training next week.

The manager will have to decide which players he wants to take on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States and is likely to offer chances to many youngsters.

Reporter Javi Miguel reckons that Lamine Yamal will get the nod and will be joined by plenty of other up and coming Barca starlets.

Estanis Pedrola, Chadi Riad, Marc Casado, Angel Alarcon - have all trained with the first-team before - and will be joined by Unai Hernandez, Fermin Lopez, Pau Prim, Marc Guiu and Diego Kochen.

Xavi will also get to have a look on new Barca Atletico signing Mikayil Faye for the first time. Faye has arrived on a four-year deal and will be hoping he can impress at his new club.