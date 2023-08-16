Noah Darvich impresses in Barcelona Atlètic debut

Rafa Márquez and his young Barcelona Atlètic troops continued their preparations for the new Third Division season with their first friendly match in front of fans at the Johan Cruyff Stadium against Lleida, and the highlight was not the 3-0 win or the dominant team performance: it was their very exciting new signing already showing signs of his potential.

Unfortunately there is no footage from the game, so all we can rely on are reports from journalists present at the game. And by all accounts, 16-year-old Noah Darvich, announced last week in a €3 million deal with Freiburg, was one of the standout performers during his 45-minute cameo on Tuesday.

The German started on the right of a midfield three but had the freedom to roam inside and essentially play as a classic number 10, the role in which he’s shined at every level for the German youth teams. Darvich showed great movement and passing vision, and was heavily involved in both goals scored in the first half.

He stole the ball that started the move that ended with Juanda’s opening goal, and it was Darvich’s assist with a perfect through ball to Pocho that led to the second. He worked hard without the ball and was very calm in possession, and seems to be a very good fit in Rafa’s system.

Barça Atlètic officially start their season in two weeks away to SD Logroñés, and we’ll finally get to watch Noah Darvich in action and see what he’s all about with our own eyes. But for now, the early returns are very encouraging.