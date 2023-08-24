Barcelona Atletic confirm team’s four captains for new 2023-24 season

Barcelona Atletic have confirmed their four team captains ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

There’s been plenty of changes at Rafa Marquez’s side over the summer with a host of players leaving and plenty of new faces incorporated into the squad.

Barca Atletic will have also new players wearing the armband.

Marc Casado has been named the first captain and will be helped out by Moha Moukhliss, Pelayo Fernández and Marc Vidal.

Casado was one of the captains last season and has been in and around the first team over the last 12 months. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen in November and will no doubt he hoping for more chances in the new campaign.

Moukhliss and Pelayo are also part of the captaincy group as they begin their second seasons at Barcelona. Goalkeeper Vidal is the fourth skipper after joining this summer on a season-long loan.

It’s been reported that Marquez has chosen the four captains for his team this season, unlike the situation in the first team where the players vote for the four skippers.

Barcelona Atletic kick off their league season on Sunday against SD Logrones.