This Week in Barça B: Six unbeaten

After his week in charge of the first team, Sergi Barjuan returned to his seat as Barça B boss for a Saturday trip to Atlético Sanluqueño. No game is ever easy in the Third Division, especially against a side in contention for the playoffs, but Barça B are just too good right now.

The youngsters extended their unbeaten streak to six games thanks to a comprehensive 2-0 win with one more goal each for the on-fire duo of Ángel Rodado and Ferran Jutglà. The two have undoubtedly been the team’s most consistent players all season and delivered once again in this one, and Barça B have now won three in a row.





Thanks to an injury to Jandro Orellana, Matheus Pereira once again played as the holding midfielder and the Brazilian might have found his best position under Barjuan. He played as part of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 under García Pimienta last season but that position doesn’t exist anymore in Barjuan’s 4-3-3, but Matheus was confident and assure as the lone pivot and kept the ball moving with pace and precision.

Guillem Jaime had another excellent game at right-back and is looking more and more like an option for the first team, one that Xavi should definitely have a look at once the Copa del Rey starts. But the story really is Jutglà and Rodado: the two look comfortable and confident in the system and cannot stop scoring, and with all the injuries in the first team they might get a legit chance to prove themselves sooner rather than later.

Barça B currently sit third in the table, three points behind leaders Villarreal B. Their next challenge is a brutal one against fourth-place Albacete away from home. But the defense is solid, the attack is creating and scoring, and Barjuan is back to guide his young troops. Good times.