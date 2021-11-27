This Week in Barça B: Reality Check

After a six-game unbeaten streak including three straight wins, Barça B faced one of the toughest challenges in the Third Division last Saturday when they traveled to Albacete in a duel of playoff contenders.

Barça actually played a pretty good match, having most of the possesion and creating several really good chances. But the issues from the start of the season returned at the wrong time: Barça missed all of their best opportunties, and defensive mistakes led to two Albacete goals and a painful loss on the road.





El resum de la derrota Albacete (2-0)



Así ha sido la derrota en el Carlos Belmonte, donde el equipo ha gozado de muchas oportunidades para marcar#ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0yzuqn1NhH — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) November 21, 2021

The loss was an important reality check for Sergi Barjuan’s troops. This team still has issues in front of goal and cannot rely solely on the heroics of Ángel Rodado and Ferran Jutglà. Thankfully the good run of results in the previous six games meant that the loss to Albacete wasn’t too costly in the table. Barça B currently sit fifth, still in the playoff zone, and have a home game against struggling San Fernando at the Johan Cruyff Stadium to immediately return to winning ways.

And they’ll get two of their best players back for that one: left-back Alejandro Balde and goalkeeper Iñaki Peña were left out of Xavi Hernández’s squad for the first team’s trip to Villarreal, and both Peña and Balde are expected to start on Saturday. Sergi Barjuan will be without Ez Abde and Ilias Akhomach who are with the big boys for the trip to El Madrigal, but Barça should still be favorites to win at home. And hopefully score a few goals along the way.