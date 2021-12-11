This Week in Barça B: Free fall

Things are not going well for Barça B right now. After a six-game unbeaten streak and some great football, the youngsters have gone back to the struggle we saw early in the season with very little efficiency up front and a leaky defense.

And Sergi Barjuan’s side was dealt a very heavy blow last weekend when they visited Third Division leaders Villarreal B. Unlike their previous two losses where they had some good moments and couldn’t finish their chances, Barça didn’t have a chance in this one.

Villarreal opened the scoring just three minutes in, and after Ilias Akhomach was sent off in the 25th minute there was just no chance for Barça, who were thoroughly dominated by the young Yellow Submarine en route to a 3-0 loss.

Thanks to the other results during the weekend Barça dropped to 10th in the table, although things aren’t quite so bad since they’re only three points away from the playoff spots. But ending the losing streak will not be easy at all since they have to play second-place Atlético Baleares at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Because of the schedule and the Christmas break coming up, this will be Barça’s last home game of 2021 and they’ll want to go out on a high note with a big win against one of the best teams in the league to get back on track.

If they don’t, though, then it might be time to have a serious conversation about what’s going wrong.