This Week in Barça B: Relief

Barça B came into Sunday’s Third Division match against third-place Atlético Baleares in desperate need of good news. Three straight losses sounded the alarm around Sergi Barjuan and his young troops, and the Blaugrana needed to respond strongly against one of the best teams in Segunda B.

It didn’t start well, with Baleares going up early in the first half through Vinicius Tanque. But the home team came roaring back, thoroughly dominated the final 60 minutes of the game and scored three goals to return to winning ways in great fashion. And the first of the three goals came from 18-year-old Estanis Pedrola, who is the latest young attacker to burst through the doors of the system and give Barça fans some hope for a new La Masia star.





Revivim la remuntada del Barça B l’Atlético Baleares (3-1)



Así fue la gran remontada ante el Atlético Baleares en el último partido del año en el Estadio Johan Cruyff#ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TzBDz4q9m4 — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) December 13, 2021

The win brought Barça closer to the Playoff places, just two points behind fifth place, and they head to the last game of 2021 away to struggling Cornellà with a chance to climb a few extra steps in the table and start another winning streak.

Barça B’s first game of 2021 will come on January 9th, and they might have some changes to the squad before that day comes. Last season’s superstar Álex Collado, who hasn’t played at all this season after not being registered by the first team, is on his way to Granada on loan until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. And he is not the only Barça youngster that Granada want.

According to reports from Catalan media this week, the Andalusian side wants goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and defender and captain Arnau Comas in January and Barça would be interested in sending both players to the La Liga side. Comas is very close to being ready for a promotion to the first team and could benefit a lot from some top flight experience, and Peña is expected to become the first team backup keeper next season if Neto is sold, and he would also enjoy the chance to play regular football in La Liga for the next six months.