This Week in Barça B: Cruel Finish

Following a huge show of character against Atlético Baleares two weeks ago, it seemed Barça B had righted the ship and were ready to go on a run when they visited Cornellà in the final game of 2021.

Every match in the Segunda B is a challenge, but Cornellá are near the bottom of the table and should have been put out of sight. Barça certainly played well enough to do that, but the same problem keeps happening ever since Sergi Barjuan took over in the summer: play well, create chances, miss them, concede a dumb goal, lose.

And that is exactly what took place at Cornellà, with Barça dominating the entire match and somehow allowing the hosts to score with pretty much their only chance when Pepe Bernal was the first to a loose ball in the box to give Cornellá the three points.

Ocasions i més ocasions, però derrota final a Cornellà amb un gol en el descompte. Repassem com va ser el partit



El resumen de la derrota en Cornellà en el último partido del año (1-0)

The loss dropped Barça to eighth in the table, three points behind the Playoff spots and 10 points away from leaders Albacete. But the frustrating thing about this Barça B season is they’ve been playing a lot better than 8th place and should comfortably be near the top of the standings, and they need to find a way to convert their opportunities in the second half of the season.

Barjuan should still be given a fair shot to finish the season, and the football has been very good most of the time. But at some point results are needed, and they haven’t been there over the last couple of months.

El jugador del Barça B Antonio Aranda ha sido sometido con éxito a una artroscopia de limpieza en la rodilla izquierda. Su evolución marcará el regreso a los terrenos de juego



¡Ánimo, Antonio!

Unfortunatly for Barça they will be missing one of their best players to start the new year: midfielder Antonio Aranda, one of the most consistent performances in the B team all season, underwent knee surgery earlier in the week and will be out indefinitely. There is still plenty of talent in the middle of the park, though, and the team should survive Aranda’s absence pretty well.

But the vibes aren’t too good at Barça B right now. Maybe with a New Year, the goals and wins will start coming.