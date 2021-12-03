This Week in Barça B: Losing streak

Barça B have lost consecutive games in the Third Division for the first time this season after seeing their unbeaten home record ended by struggling San Fernando at the Johan Cruyff Stadium last Saturday.

As it was the case against Albacete two weeks ago Barça were the better team and created more than enough to win, but couldn’t finish their chances and were caught twice at the back, and the visitors won with goals from Bicho and Ferrón.





The defeat meant that Barça B are out of the playoff places for the moment, and they might spend another week away from the top spots because up next is a brutal away game against Villarreal B, the early pace-setters of the division who have dominated almost everyone they’ve faced so far. Tough task for Sergi Barjuan and his young troops.

In other news this week, two of the best players in the Barça B squad seem to be going in different directions when it comes to their future at the club. We begin with center-back Mika Mármol, who continues to catch the eye with his performances and could be looking at some real chances with the first team soon.

Mármol is a left-footed defender who can also play as a left-back, and with Clément Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti not looking like a big part of Xavi Hernández’s plans there might be a spot for Mármol very soon. He is well liked at the club and Xavi sees a real future for Mika, and the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla have expressed interest in the 20-year-old.

Someone who could be on his way out soon is Brazilian midfielder Lucas De Vega, who has struggled to become an integral part of the team despite being an exciting talent at the youth level. De Vega began the season as a starter but quickly saw his minutes diminished under Barjuan, and with so many midfielders ahead of him not only at the B-team but in the first team, there might not be a place at Barça for him anymore.

Barça rejected a huge offfer from Tottenham two years ago as they hoped for a big future for the youngster, but things have changed and Diario Sport have reported De Vega is unlikely to sign an extension with just over six months remaining on his deal. Teams from the Second Division have called already, and De Vega could be on his way out in January.