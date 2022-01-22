This Week in Barça B: Time to Respond

There was no game this week for Barcelona’s youth affiliate as the Third Division took a weekend off for the Copa del Rey matches, but the next week is a massive one for Barça B, its players, and its manager.

The defeat to last-place Real Betis at home two weeks ago was hard to swallow, and Sergi Barjuan has been under the microscope ever since in the Catalan press. The team has been very incosistent with and without the ball and some of their best performances somehow end with a heartbreaking result because they can’t take their chances.

Barça made an important move in the transfer market to try and address the attacking issues, signing 17-year-old winger Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Spaniard signed his contract on Friday with president Joan Laporta by his side, and the hope is that Blanco can add some much-needed scoring punch up front.

✍ Fabio Blanco firma con el presidente Laporta



Another exciting bit of news on Friday was the return of Jandro Orellana. The midfielder missed the last two months with an injury and his presence in midfield has been sorely missed, and Jandro is also reportedly a player who is very much admired and appreciated by first team coach Xavi Hernández.

@JandroOrellana6 ha tornat als entrenaments amb el grup



Jandro’s return could not have come at a better time, ahead of a truly massive week for Barça B: over the last seven days, the Blaugrana will face two relegation candidates in UCAM Murcia (home) and UE Costa Brava (away) and then welcome Real Madrid Castilla for a huge Mini Clásico at the Johan Cruyff Stadium next Saturday.

Picking up six points before the visit of their biggest rivals will be crucial for Barça, and Barjuan promises that he and his team have learned from the last several losses and will play better from now on. We’ll see if they can.