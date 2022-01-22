WATCH: Ilias Akhomach scores brilliant solo goal for Barcelona B

Ilias Akhomach scored a brilliant solo goal for Barcelona B on Saturday in a 2-2 draw for Sergi Barjuan’s side against UCAM Murcia at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The 17-year-old, who has made three first-team appearances this season, was stationed out wide on the right when he played a quick one-two and then raced goalwards.

Ilias then managed to see off three defenders before slotting home with a low finish, as you can see in the video below.

The goal made it 2-1 to Barca B but they couldn’t hang on to the lead and what would have been a much-needed win against relegation-threatened opposition. The vistors grabbed an equalizer just before the hour through Xemi.

Ilias did have a great chance to win it in the last minute with a strong left-footed shot from outside the penalty area but the goalkeeper just managed to tip it over the crossbar and away to safety.