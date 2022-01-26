WATCH: Ferran Jutgla bags a brace for Barcelona B

Ferran Jutgla was back with Barcelona B on Tuesday and scored twice in a 2-2 draw against Costa Brava.

The 22-year-old, who has made nine first-team appearances this season, pulled one back for Barca B on 78 minutes after the visitors had gone 2-0 down with a close range finish.

Quién si no iba a marcar, Ferran Jutglà. La sensación del filial esta temporada. Recorta distancias el Barça B, 1-2. #FCBlive #FCBMasia #BarçaB

pic.twitter.com/bmY6VUu2ju — Pol Alonso ⚽ (@Polyccio8) January 25, 2022

Jutgla then went one better to rescue a point for Sergi Barjuan’s side with a 90th minute equalizer. It was a pretty sweet volley too from the youngster after a cross in from Kays Ruiz-Atil.

El GOLAZO de Ferran Jutglà para empatar el partido en Palamós.



Qué bien la engancha #FCBlive #FCBMasia #BarçaB

pic.twitter.com/cxUsKCyHbW — Pol Alonso ⚽ (@Polyccio8) January 25, 2022

The goals will surely do Jutgla’s chances of more first-team football this season no harm at all. He’s already netted twice in 2021-22 for the senior side, scoring against Elche in La Liga and Linares in the Copa del Rey.

Xavi also still has a few issues in attack currently with Ansu Fati out injured for some time and Ousmane Dembele’s future up in the air. There’s still talk that Barca will try to sign Alvaro Morata in January but it certainly won’t be an easy deal to do.