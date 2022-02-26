This Week in Barça B: More of the Same

It was more of the same for Barcelona’s youth affiliate last weekend as Barça B welcomed Albacete to the Johan Cruyff Stadium for another Third Division match as the young Blaugrana look to avoid a relegation fight.

Albacete have been one of the best teams in the division all season, and Barça were far from favorites despite playing at home. But it was a great start by the Catalans with a great finish by Ferran Jutglà, and for a while it seemed we were headed for the kind of season-changing victory Barça have craved for the last two months.

But the same problems that have plagued Sergi Barjuan’s side all season came back to bite them: a lack of converting their chances followed by several defensive lapses eventually led to Albacete going in front in the second half, and a weeekend in the relegation zone seemed inevitable.

But in the 94th minute, Lucas De Vega scored a crucial equalizer to salvage a point and give Barça B at least some good news.





Així va ser l'empat Albacete al Johan Cruyff (2-2)



El resumen del 2-2 de este domingo con un gol de Lucas de Vega en el 94'#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/kdvUhlw5XV — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) February 21, 2022

This was a somewhat acceptable result given the quality of the opposition and Barça’s current form, but this game was there for the taking and Barça couldn’t finish it. That has been their biggest problem all season, one they haven’t corrected and one that will probably cost Barjuan’s job in three months.

Barça are now just one point above the relegation zone, and really need a result away to Alcoyano on Saturday to try and avoid the fight at the bottom. But that is their reality at this point: a miracle comeback to the top of the table is out of the question entirely, and it’s now about finding a way to be consistent enough to not go down to the Fourth Division. Tough times.