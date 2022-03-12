This Week in Barça B: Darkness, an Old Friend

The big win away to Alcoyano seemed like a game-changer, the type of victory that boosts the confidence of a team and changes the mood and the fortunes. Barça B needed those three points, and with all the talented in this squad they looked ready to go on a run.

Gimnàstic Tarragona was not going to be an easy opponent, even at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. Nastic have been fighting for a Playoff place all season and have a very good defense, but Barça B should have been able to put up a real fight and be confident in their ability to win at home and continue to turn their season around.

Instead, Sergi Barjuan’s Barça B that we’ve watched over the last three months returned in all its (lack of) glory: a disorganized defense, an attack lacking in movement and ideas and a team that quickly succumbs to any kind of pressure. Nastic won 2-0 without needing to get out of second gear, and Barça B continued their terrible run of results with just two wins in the last 14 games in the Third Division.

El resumen del partido de ayer ante el Nàstic de Tarragona en el Johan Cruyff#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/yOMVJDLtGK — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) March 6, 2022

Barça B remain in a relegation fight, just two points above the drop zone with 12 games to go. For some reason the local coverage doesn’t seem to be too worried about the threat of relegation at the moment, but with how competitive the division is and how badly Barça B have played in 2022 everyone should absolutely be scared about that possibility.

It’s too late to sack Barjuan right now, and the only hope is that he can find a formula to keep the team up until the end of the season when Joan Laporta will have to admit he’s made a mistake and look for a different coach.

Until then, every week will continue to be a very nervous ride for Barça B fans.