This Week in Barça B: The Never-Ending Story

Barcelona’s youth affiliate took the field last Saturday for one of the toughest games of the Third Division season, away to promotion hopefuls FC Andorra. No one expected it to be easy for Barça B, regardless of their form: Andorra have been excellent all season and are very tough to beat at home, and might earn automatic promotion when it’s all said and done.

So a good result was not expected for Barça B, but they needed to show fight to at least give the fans and themselves some hope that they can turn things around. Instead, what we got was ugly: Andorra thoroughly dominated Barça in the first half, creating chance after chance and somehow scoring only two goals. Barça B did improve in the second half and Ferran Jutglà scored a consolation goal, but it was too late and Andorra deservedly won another one.

Així va ser la derrota, per la mínima, davant el FC Andorra (2-1)



El resumen de la derrota en el Estadi Nacional FC Andorra #ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/jko2y0XDnu — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) March 13, 2022

It’s another depressing result and performance in a Barça B season that has become one terrible week after another, a horror movie playing on a loop with no hope of an escape. Sergi Barjuan is lost, his players have no confidence, and the relegation threat is real: Atlético Sanluqueño, the first team in the drop zone, are just one point behind Barça B.

The young Blaugrana face a huge relegation six-pointer on Saturday when they welcome Cornellá to the Johan Cruyff Stadium. This weekend’s visitors are also just one point behind Barça in the table and there is a real chance of them winning, which would send Barça B to the relegation zone for the first time all season with only 10 games left to play.

Things continue to get worse, and Barjuan still has a job. That probably won’t change now, but when he inevitably leaves in the summer, his successor might inherit a Barça B team playing in the Fourth Division. It’s getting scary.