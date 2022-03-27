This Week in Barça B: Temporary Relief

In what has become a predictably depressing season filled with bad result after another, Barcelona B have one job now: not get relegated. It’s certainly not what they were hoping for at the start of the season, but it’s the only task ahead of them.

When you’re fighting for relegation, winning the games against your direct competitors at home is the most important key to success. Such a game happened last Saturday when Barça welcomed Cornellá to the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The teams were separated by a point and two positions, and a loss would most likely put Barça B in the relegation zone for the first time all season. But Sergi Barjuan’s young troops did the job: a huge 2-1 win, with the first two goals of January signing Fabio Blanco’s Barça B career.

The three points brought some temporary relief: Barça B are now 13th in the table, three spots and two points clear of the relegation zone. The distance is still very small, so they have to keep winning the games that they should win.

Another one of those happens this Sunday when they travel to Seville to face Real Betis B, who are bottom of the table and virtually relegated to the Fourth Division. Even though this is an away game, it’s against the worst team in the league by a wide margin. Barça must win a second in a row and hope that the teams around them drop points, so they can create a real gap to the relegation spots.

And there’s some very good news for this one: left-back Alejandro Balde, who missed the last three months with an ankle injury, has finally been cleared to return to action. Balde was part of the first team picture and playing very well for Barça B before getting hurt, so his return is a huge boost at the right time.

It’s another big game this Sunday, and an unexpected loss would mean trouble once again. It’s time to step up.