This Week in Barça B: Relief

After three months of hell, there is finally a reason to smile for Barcelona’s youth affiliate. Barça B had been on an awful run of results that made them a real part of the relegation battle in the Third Division, and they desperately need a victory.

But a trip to sixth-place Alcoyano wasn’t exactly very encouraging for a team low on confidence, and all signs pointed to another bad result and one more week of pessimism. But Barça B showed their strength, playing very well on the road against one of the best teams in the division and showing huge character to win 3-2 thanks to a late goal by Ferran Jutglà.





Bon dia #Culers! Així va ser la gran victòria d'ahir contra l'Alcoyano per 2-3!



Así vivimos el triunfo de ayer en El Collao (2-3) con goles de Peque, Abde y Jutglà #ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/UapxXWnf7h — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) February 27, 2022

Jutglà’s winner was the biggest moment of the match, but the real highlight was Ez Abde’s exceptional solo goal early in the second half. In fact, it was so good that it deserves a different angle, and this one might be the best:

Descriu aquest gol d'Abde...



Este gol de EZ Abde es... ___________#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/dMQCUYvaeg — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) February 28, 2022

Barça’s attack has looked much more dangerous since Abde and Jutglà returned from the first team, and they will be the team’s biggest hopes of finishing the season strong to avoid any sort of relegation fight.

They are still just two points above the drop zone and must win a few more games to truly breathe easy at the bottom, but the win at Alcoyano is the type of morale-boosting, season-changing victory that can really turn Barça B’s fortunes ahead of the stretch run.

If they can stay in the Third Divison, Barça B will receive a huge boost for the next season: the club announced on Friday the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre from Racing Santander, who will arrive in the summer and has signed a four-year contract.

❗️[ÚLTIMA HORA]



✍️ Acuerdo para la incorporación de Pablo Torre



Todos los detalles https://t.co/SWsTPBRK8V #ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/eIe9eyeoCW — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) March 4, 2022

Torre was a target for both Barça and Real Madrid and the Blaugrana won the battle for one of the most promising young players in the country, one who has already been compared to Barça superstar Pedri. Torre will initially play for Barça B to start next season, but the youngster has a real shot of being immediately called up to the first team if he impresses in preseason the way Pedri and Gavi have done in the last two seasons.

Welcome, Pablo!