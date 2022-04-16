This Week in Barça B: Wait... They’re Good Now?

Barcelona’s youth affiliate have turned their season around with a remarkable month that has seen them win four games in a row to not only escape the threat of relegation but indeed give themselves a real shot in the fight for the promotion Playoffs.

And last Saturday’s win was Barça B’s best: the young Blaugrana welcomed third-place Villarreal B to the Johan Cruyff Stadium, a team that is still fighting for automatic promotion and had been in great form before their visit to Catalonia.

But Sergi Barjuan’s young troops played perhaps their best game in 2022, dominating the first half and scoring two goals in the second, one the on-fire Ferran Jutglà and one from Antonio Aranda who scored the winner with 15 minutes to go to give Barça three huge points.





Reviu la victòria d'ahir contra el Villarreal B (2-1), la quarta consecutiva!



¡Así fue la victoria del Barça B Villarreal B con goles de @JutglaFerran y Aranda!#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/LrAKgBKwSc — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) April 10, 2022

That was Barça B’s fourth consecutive 2-1 victory, and they showed huge resilience in all four of those games to either come back from a 1-0 deficit or take the lead, concede an equalizer but still find a way to win. It shows character and fighting spirit, something they had been lacking for most of the season.

Barça B are now seven points above the relegation zone with seven matches to go, effectively ending any fear of the drop. The biggest news is that they’re now just three points behind fifth place, which is the last Playoff spot.

The Baby Blaugrana have a huge game on Sunday when they travel to Atlético Baleares, who are currently sixth on the table. If they find a way to make it five wins in a row, Barça will overtake Baleares and move even closer to the promotion slots to make their final six games in the Third Division season very dramatic — for a good reason.

After getting much of the blame for their terrible run of results in the first three months of 2022, Sergi Barjuan deserves credit for turning things around, finding a winning formula and giving his team a real chance to win games and achieve the preseason goal of fighting for promotion. Here’s hoping Barjuan and his young troops can keep the good run going.