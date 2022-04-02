This Week in Barça B: Winning Streak

Barcelona’s youth affiliate has won two straight games in the Third Division for the first time since November, providing some much needed relief after a brutal stretch of results that sent them down the table and into a relegation fight.

After beating Cornellà two weeks ago, Barça B travelled to Seville to face Real Betis B, the worst team in the division and a lock for relegation. This is a game the young Blaugrana just had to win, and they did that in somewhat dramatic fashion. After taking the lead through Ferran Jutglà, Barça allowed Betis to equalize and suffered at times, but January signing Fabio Blanco scored his third goal in two games to give Barça B the lead just before halftime.

The second half was all about Barça B’s ability to defend, and they did that to perfection in the final period to hold on to a valuable lead on the road and take all three points for the second straight week.

The win opened up a four-point gap to the relegation zone, a big advantage considering how competitive the division is and the inconsistency of the bottom teams. But Barça can’t take anything for granted: after two games against relegation sides, the Catalans will face promotion candidates in three of the next five weeks, and if they can’t pick up any points in those they can find themselves right back in a relegation fight.

This Sunday, however, they face Linense, another direct rival at the bottom of the standings. If they can make it three wins in a row, Barça can go into a tough stretch with enough cushion to the drop zone to not be in huge trouble in case things do go south again.

Sergi Barjuan’s young troops are finding ways to win, and they need to keep doing that. There are only nine games left. No mistakes allowed.