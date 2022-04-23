This Week in Barça B: Reality Check

After four wins in a row to completely transform their season in the Third Division, Barça B traveled to Atlético Baleares hoping to extend their winning streak and prove their worth against a promotion contender and really enter the race for the Playoffs.

But they were hit hard by reality. Baleares absolutely destroyed Barça in the first half, going into the break with a 5-0 lead after a completely dominant performance in the first period. Barça recovered and played well in the second half with Ferran Jutglà scoring twice, but the final score of 6-2 did a lot of justice to how the game went.

⌚️ FINAL



Atl. Baleares Barça B (6-2)



⚽️ Manel (3), Dioni (2) i Vinicius // Jutglà (2)



Derrota clara a l’Estadi Balear que trenca la ratxa blaugrana



J32 @Primera_RFEF #ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/reJ976iWfH — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) April 17, 2022

This wasn’t a fluke with Baleares scoring a few lucky goals early on and Barça losing their heads; the Blaugrana were second-best in every department for most of the game, defending very badly and being thoroughly dominated on the road by a team they were hoping to measure up to.

It’s an important reality check for Sergi Barjuan’s troops: this just isn’t the season to get promotion. They will not fight against relegation in the final six weeks of the campaign, but a four-point gap to fifth place will be a little too big to overcome at this point.

Barjuan will leave in the summer, but this team clearly has the potential to be very good if the new coach can bring some consistency next season. Until then, the hope is finishing the year with good results starting this Saturday against Atlético Sanluqueño at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.