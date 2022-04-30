This Week in Barça B: Five-Star Performance

Following a horrible defeat away to Atlético Baleares two weeks ago, Barça B returned home to face struggling Atlético Sanluqueño at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. Sergi Barjuan’s young troops badly needed a win to restore some confidence and finish the season strong, and any result would do after a 6-2 thrashing.

But the young Blaugrana put on a show for the small crowd at the Cruyff, with Ferran Jutglà shining once again and scoring two goals in the first half. Fabio Blanco, Antonio Aranda and Peque Polo joined the scoring party in the second, and Barça B won 5-0 with one of their best performances of the season.





Quina golejada vam viure ahir a l’Estadi Johan Cruyff Atlético Sanluqueño (5-0)



¡Manita de goles con doblete del pichichi de la categoria, @JutglaFerran! #ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FbGIaEGNG4 — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) April 24, 2022

The brace against Sanluqueño makes Jutglà the top scorer in the Third Division, with an impressive tally of 17 goals which is made even tougher by the fact he spent almost the entire first half of the season playing for Barça’s first team with all the injuries in attack between November and February.

Jutglà is playing with big confidence and deserves a real shot at first team promotion next season if he can impress Xavi and his staff in preseason, but at the very least Jutglà should be loaned to a La Liga side or another first division team in Europe to get some experience. He is clearly too good for this level.

Barça climbed to 11th place in the table with last weekend’s win but are just two points behind the final promotion Playoff spot, and with five games to go they have a real shot at competing for something that seemed truly impossible just over a month ago. This Saturday’s clash against 12th-place San Fernando is crucial to stay alive in the playoff hunt, but it won’t be easy as Barça have struggled on the road all season long.

But if they can win this one and get even closer to a Playoff spot, then the final month of the season will be very, very interesting.