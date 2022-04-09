This Week in Barça B: Late Late Show

Barcelona’s youth affiliate’s insane season took another crazy turn last weekend when Barça B traveled to Linense for a crucial match at the bottom half of the Third Division table. Barça were still threatened by relegation and needed all three points to truly get out of trouble, but it didn’t seem as though they were going to get them.

For 86 minutes the young Blaugrana were second best on the road, but they somehow found a way to win: first it was Peque with a late equalizer, then Ferran Jutglà, the undisputed hero of the recent win streak, scored a 94th minute winner to give Barça three remarkable points away from home.

Revivim la gran remuntada Linense (1-2)



¡Qué remontada hemos hecho en el tramo final de partido! #ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Km5GLGbMe3 — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) April 3, 2022

Even though they didn’t beat one of the best teams in the league, this is without a doubt one of the biggest wins of Barça B’s season. It’s the kind of results that lifts the spirits of everyone, and that’s now three victories on the bounce for Sergi Barjuan’s young troops.

Barça B are now nine points above the relegation zone and somehow are just three points behind the final Playoff spot. As insane as it sounds, they still have a chance to fight for promotin, something unthinkable less than a month ago.

But it’s important to keep in mind that Barça beat three of the worst teams in the division in the last three weeks, and this weekend they face an excellent Villarreal B team at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. And then next week they travel to Atlético Baleares, another promition candidate.

These next two weeks could either give Barça real promotion hopes or remind them of their real place in the league, and they might find themselves in relegation trouble again if things go really badly.

But for now, Barça B fans can breathe a sigh of relief and go into two big matches with the hope that Barjuan has finally found the formula to turn this group of young, talented players into a good team. As the last game clearly proves, you never really know with Barça B.