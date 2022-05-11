Barcelona confirm departure of teenager Kays Ruiz

Barcelona have confirmed the departure of teenager Kays Ruiz in a very brief statement on the club’s website.

The 19-year-old returned to the club last summer from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and signed a deal for three seasons with the option for another two.

Barca inserted a €50 million buyout clause in his deal and confirmed it would rise to €100m if he joined the first team.

However, there is no chance of that happening now because it seems his deal has been terminated prematurely.

“FC Barcelona have informed the French player Kays Ruiz that his services are no longer required. The French midfielder’s spell as a blaugrana, therefore, has come to an end. The Club wishes him all the best for the future.” Source | FC Barcelona

The youngster had made 11 appearances for Barcelona this season, contributing one assist to Sergi Barjuan’s side.

It’s not clear exactly why the winger’s time has been cut short but he has struggled to make an impact this season because of Covid and injuries. There were also rumors of attitude problems and he was linked with an exit in January.