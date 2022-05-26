Ferran Jutgla sends goodbye message to Barcelona fans

Barcelona B striker Ferran Jutgla has sent a goodbye message to supporters as he closes in on an exit from the Camp Nou.

Jutgla admitted yesterday that he’s not wanted at Barcelona any more and he is being tipped to complete a €6 million move to Belgian side Club Brugge.

The striker only joined Barca last summer from Espanyol but has clearly enjoyed his time with the Catalans and has had this to say to supporters on Twiter.

“Now the championship is over and after days of much tension, information, speculation, and at the same time, of uncertainty and illusion, I write these lines to thank infinitely the Barcelona family for giving me the opportunity to grow as a footballer. You have allowed me to fulfill a dream and it has been a very important step in my career “In recent months, we have set various scenarios for the future. I had the option of spending another season at FC Barcelona and also the option of being able to join another project, with the idea of ​​consolidating my professional career. In this sense, I take this opportunity to thank the sports management and the board for having taken into account my wish. “Football gives you many turns, and of course I leave the door open to return in the future to wear a shirt as important as Barca’s in two or three seasons.” “See you soon culers.”

Jutgla leaves after a season where he scored 19 goals for Barcelona B and finished as the league’s top goalscorer.