Ez Abde set to be promoted to Barcelona first team - report

If you’ve paid any attention to the rumors over the last 24 hours, you’ve seen the reports that Ousmane Dembele is all but gone. While Barcelona await confirmation from the Frenchman, we can only assume he’s leaving given he’s still not signed an extension.

You would have to assume that Barcelona have made contingency plans based on this happening and one of them is apparently Barca B winger Ez Abde. The Moroccan has already been told he “will be promoted to the first-team and given a shirt number” for 2022-23.

The 20-year-old got a shot at the first team early on in the year, making 12 appearances in all competitions, but due to players returning from injury and Barca signing forwards in January he was put back in the B team.

Abde has caught the eye with some impressive goals for Sergi Barjuan’s side and now looks set to get a chance next season, particularly with Adama Traore and Dembele likely leaving. The Moroccan could be joined in the squad by Raphinha, while Alex Collado looks set to get a chance to impress in pre-season too.