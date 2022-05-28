Barcelona B finish season with last-gasp win over UCAM Murcia

Barcelona B signed off the 2021-22 season with a 2-1 win over UCAM Murcia on Saturday.

Sergi Barjuan was without top scorer Ferran Jutgla for the match amid speculation the striker’s about to sign for Club Brugge.

The Barca B coach still named a strong XI and also handed Alex Ruiz a debut in goal for the Catalans.

⚽️ UCAM Murcia Barça B

⌚️ 18.30 hores#ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tySsevD8Tm — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) May 28, 2022

Ez Abde gave the visitors the perfect start by opening the scoring after just six minutes with another lovely goal.

The winger beat two players down the left and then smashed home a fierce effort at the near post. There’s speculation he will be part of the first-team squad next season and you can see why when he produces moments like this.

Antonio Aranda, who made his debut for the first team against the A-League All Stars in Australia this week, almost made it two with a lovely effort that the goalkeeper just managed to tip around the post.

Antonio Aranda so close to scoring a Golazo! pic.twitter.com/FmZAurOLRA — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) May 28, 2022

Barjuan’s side held the lead until the 87th minute when UCAM Murcia grabbed an equalizer and what looked like a point through Gabriel Jimeno. However, Barca B hit back within minutes to grab a late win.

Nils Mortimer was the match-winner for the visitors scoring with a low shot from just outside the penalty area.

The victory means Barca B end the season in ninth place in the table with 57 points from 38 games.