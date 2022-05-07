This Week in Barça B: Playoff Hopes

Barcelona’s youth affiliate has arrived at the final month of their season and are more than alive in the race for the Third Division promotion playoffs thanks to a huge 2-0 away to San Fernando last weekend.

Sergi Barjuan’s young troops won their sixth game in the last seven with a gritty, sometimes ugly victory that was once again headlined by the division’s top scorer. Ferran Jutglà added his 18th goal of the campaign, and Peque scored the other to give Barça B three huge points.





The Baby Blaugrana now have 51 points and are tied with three other teams for fifth place, the final playoff spot, with four games to go. And there is a gigantic game this weekend as Barça welcome fourth-place Sabadell to the Johan Cruyff Stadium with a chance to move into the Top 5 and virtually knock a direct promotion rival out of the race.

Barça have won their last three home games, Jutglà is on fire and the defense is doing much better over the last two months. Their promotion hopes will take a serious hit if they lose, but a win will really put them in great position ahead of the final three games of the season. Decisive times ahead.