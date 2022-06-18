Barcelona B goalkeeper Lazar Carević leaves for FK Vojvodina

Barcelona B confirmed another departure on Saturday with goalkeeper Lazar Carević signing for Serbian side FK Vojvodina on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has been at Barcelona since arriving in 2017-18 but now moves on. Barca have included a buy-back option in the deal.

❗ El FC Barcelona y el Vojvodina han llegado a un acuerdo para el traspaso del jugador Lazar Carevic



Carević didn’t see too much playing time during his spell with Barca B. He made seven outings in his first season and just four in 2019-20 due to a knee injury.

The youngster did feature nine times last season but was very much Sergi Barjuan’s back-up to first choice Arnau Tenas. Carevic was called into the first-team squad on several occasions but didn’t manage to debut with the senior side.

Carevic is the latest Barca B player to depart in what is something of summer shake-up. Ferran Jutgla and Arnau Comas have already gone and more exits are expected throughout the summer.