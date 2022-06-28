Sergi Barjuan no longer Barcelona B coach, Rafa Marquez expected to take over

Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Barjuan is no longer the coach of the B team and it’s expected he will be replaced by Rafa Marquez.

The Catalans confirmed the news in a statement:

“FC Barcelona reports that Sergi Barjuan is no longer the coach of Barça B. The current Barça coach will continue to work in the Club’s Football Department. FC Barcelona is waiting to specify in the coming days the name of his replacement at the head of the Barça subsidiary.” Source | FC Barcelona

Rafa Marquez is reportedly set to return to the Camp Nou and take over from Barjuan.

Relevo have already reported Marquez is the “chosen one” to lead what will be Barca Atletic next season with president Joan Laporta willing to bet on the Mexican.

Marquez was one of Laporta’s first signings during the president’s first stint in charge and enjoyed a fine career at the Camp Nou, winning two Champions League titles, four La Liga crowns and the Copa del Rey.

Sport reckon Barca are grateful to Barjuan for his efforts last season with the B team, particularly as he was without players such as Gavi and Nico, and also stepped up to take over the first team after Ronald Koeman was sacked.

However, it seems the Barca wanted a manager with a “different profile” for next season and that’s where Marquez comes in. The 43-year-old doesn’t have too much managerial experience yet but does, of course, know Barcelona inside out.

Sport also point out that Marquez has a great relationship with Xavi which is said to be a crucial factor as the two managers will need to work closely.