OFFICIAL: Rafa Marquez appointed Barcelona Atletic coach

Rafa Marquez has officially been appointed as the new coach of Barcelona Atletic, taking over the post from Sergi Barjuan.

President Joan Laporta had already confirmed Marquez would be the team’s new boss and the appointment has now been made official.

❗ ¡@RafaMarquezMX es el nuevo entrenador del Barça Atlètic!



✍ Firma por dos temporadas, hasta 2024

¡Bienvenido de nuevo, Rafa!#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/E7mwVVxRXz — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) July 14, 2022

Here’s Barca’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Rafa Márquez have reached an agreement for the latter to become coach of Barça Atlètic for the next two seasons through to 30 June 2014. “This will mark the Mexican’s return to the club he played for from 2003 to 2010. He starts work on Friday 15 July with the players due back for medicals, while the first training session will be held the day after.”

It’s been a summer of big change at Barca Atletic already with a host of players leaving the squad. The clear-out has continued this week with Matheus Pereira leaving for Eibar, while Nils Mortimer has signed for Viborg FF.