Alex Carbonell, Emre Demir join Barcelona Atletic

Barcelona Atletic’s summer overhaul continues with two players joining the squad on the same day the club announced Rafa Marquez as the new coach.

Emre Demir, who Barca announced last summer had agreed to join the club, has arrived from Kayserispor and is ready to begin life with his new club.

El primer dia d'Emre Demir com a jugador del Barça Atlètic!



Así ha sido el primer día de como azulgrana

The 18-year-old midfielder has been signed for €2 million plus variables and has a €400m buyout clause in his contract which runs until 2027.

Alex Carbonell is also back at the club after moving from Celta Vigo B. The midfielder joined Barca at the age of six but left in 2017 and is now back on a one-year deal.

@AlexCarbonell ja coneix l'Estadi Johan Cruyff!



¡Àlex Carbonell se ha vuelto a poner la camiseta azulgrana!



Que bé que et queda, Àlex!



¡Àlex Carbonell se ha vuelto a poner la camiseta azulgrana!

Que bé que et queda, Àlex!

Barcelona Atletic have also renewed the contracts of five youngsters who will be part of the squad for 2022-23 and join the team for medical checks tomorrow.

Txus Alba, Juanda Fuentes, Fermín López, Pelayo Fernández and Mamadou Saïdou Bah have all signed contracts at the Camp Nou that run until 2024.