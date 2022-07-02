Jandro Orellana headlines list of 14 players leaving Barça B this summer

The summer of change at Barcelona doesn’t just impact the first team. The youth affiliate formerly known as Barça B is changing its title to Barça Atlètic this summer, and the name isn’t the only thing different about them. They have a new manager in club legend Rafa Márquez, and a whopping total of FOURTEEN players have left the youth setup in a major shakeup.

The club announced on Thursday that midfielders Jandro Orellana and Lucas De Vega as well as forward Gerard Fernández ‘Peque’ were the latest entries to the list of departures that also includes defenders Guillem Jaime, Arnau Solà, Santiago Ramos Mingo and Igor Gomes, goalkeeper Álex Ruiz and strikers Peque Polo, Ángel Rodado and Jordi Escobar. All eleven saw their contracts expire on June 30.

In addition to those eleven names, three more players left the club in recent weeks: top scorer Ferran Jutglà was sold to Club Brugge, goalkeeper Lazar Carevic joined Serbian side Vojvodina and defender Arnau Comas signed for FC Basel on a free transfer.

Barça Atlètic will play another season in the Third Division, and while promotion remains the goal it is clear that the club will focus fully on developing their young players hoping to create some stars for the first team, with several youngsters from the under-19 level, also known as Juvenil A, expected to be promoted to Atlètic to be coached by Márquez next season.

The club is also looking at the transfer market for reinforcements, with several exciting youngsters from the lower divisions in Spain rumored to be joining in the next few weeks. Whatever happens, get ready for a new-look Barça Atlètic.