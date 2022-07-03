Laporta confirms Rafa Marquez will be new Barcelona Atletic boss

Joan Laporta has confirmed speculation that Rafa Marquez will return to the club to take charge of Barcelona Atletic next season.

The club have already confirmed Sergi Barjuan has left his role as manager, and Marquez will take over in time for the new 2022-23 campaign.

“Rafa in principle had to be the coach of Barça Atlètic last year, he had a situation that prevented him from doing so last year, and now this has already been resolved and Rafa will be the coach of Barça Atlètic next season,” he said. “I am especially happy because I have had Rafa as a player, he is a person with a great personality, captain of the Mexican team, and who was part of one of the best Barça teams in history.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Marquez will take over a very different looking Barca team next season. Not only has the team’s name changed but a host of players have left including top scorer Ferran Jutgla, captain Arnau Comas and goalkeeper Lazar Carević.

A further 11 players have also gone, including Jandro Orellana and Lucas de Vega, in what has been a huge shake-up of the squad ahead of the new season.